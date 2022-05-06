CONYERS — In an effort to remain competitive in the teacher recruitment market, Rockdale County Public Schools is planning to give all teachers a $4,000 pay increase, which will bring the starting teacher annual salary to $46,712.
The increase is made up of $2,000 approved by the state Legislature and a matching amount from the school system’s fiscal year 2023 budget. In addition to the pay scale increase, all school system employees — both classified and certified — will receive a step increase of about 3%.
The proposed fiscal year 2023 budget also includes reinstatement of the 2% employer share of the alternative retirement plan.
To help with teacher recruitment, the school system is using some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to give targeted signing bonuses for key classified and certified positions.
“After careful review of our fiscal year 2023 budget and revenue projections as well as our previous salary study information, I determined that I would recommend an additional $2,000 match to Gov. Kemp’s $2,000 to ensure that our teacher salaries keep pace in terms of regional competitiveness,” Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts said in a released statement. “This would bring our beginning teacher salaries to $46,712 – a $4,000 increase over where beginning teacher salaries are presently. This reflects a commitment I made after becoming superintendent to incrementally increase our district’s salary competitiveness. I am grateful to the Rockdale County Board of Education for supporting my efforts thus far, and I am confident and hopeful they will do so again in the fiscal year 2023 Budget.
The Rockdale Board of Education is considering a $181.8 million budget, a 6.1% increase over the prior fiscal year. Salaries and benefits make up 90% of the budget.
The school system expects to receive $178.8 million in local, state and federal revenues and plans to use $3 million from its reserve fund to balance the budget.
This five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 3,340-square foot home in Oroville, Calif. is listed on Zillow for $3,900,000 after former Major League Baseball star Buster Posey put it on the market. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.