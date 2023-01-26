CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School.
A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
The school system issued the following statement Thursday evening:
“Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating an incident where a student allegedly attacked a teacher during class today. RCPS does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members. Students who harm other students or staff will be disciplined according to our Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will be appropriately charged by law enforcement. We will adhere to personnel and student privacy laws in this matter.”
The student is reportedly a ninth-grader and, as a juvenile under Georgia criminal law, her name will not be released.
The video, shared on social media, shows the female student initially engaging in a verbal assault on the teacher, saying, “F - - - you, b- - - -, I don’t care if you’re an adult or not. You’re not going to talk to me like that, you dumb a - - b - - - -.”
As the teacher is calling for assistance, the student knocks her cell phone out of her hand and onto the floor. The teacher pushes the student back, and the student screams, “You’re not going to talk to me like that! You’re not going to talk to me like that!”
The teacher walks out of the classroom and the student closes the door, but the teacher attempts to re-enter the room and the student pushes her as the teacher says, “Do not put your hands on me!” The student responds saying, “I’m fixing to start swinging!”
The student begins to strike the teacher, knocking her to the floor in the hallway and continuing to beat her about the head and kick her until others pull her away. The teacher apparently did not strike the student.
Information on the teacher’s condition was not immediately available.
The Citizen has requested a report from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on the incident. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
