StudentFight.jpg

This screen shot, taken from a cell phone video, appears to show a student striking a teacher in the hallway at Heritage High School Thursday. The incident is under investigation by the school system.

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School.

 A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos