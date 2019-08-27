CONYERS — At Rockdale County's last Board of Education meeting, members approved Lindsay, Pope, Brayfield, Clifford and Associates Inc. of Lawrenceville as the architect of choice for the Central Office Complex project.
The architect fee will be 5.25 percent of the project cost, based on the RCPS Architect/Engineer fee schedule (available to view at rockdalecountyschools.org.)
The project cost is estimated at $1.2 million or greater.
Additional fees include the hourly compensation of each engineer and manager as well as various reimbursement fees:
Principal (architectural and engineering): $122 per hour.
Project Manager/Senior Engineer: $88 per hour.
Project Architect/Engineer/Contract Administrator: $77 per hour.
Draftsman/CAD operator: $64 per hour.
Clerical: $51 per hour.
The Central Office Complex project supports the Board of Education's E-SPLOST IV project of replacing the old Pine Street campus facility with a central office facility.
The site will consolidate 90 percent of the central office staff, functions and operations in one location, in a 21st century facility.
It will also support the continued RCPS growth, improved stakeholder services and increased staff training opportunities that will provide world class opportunities for students in support of Strategic Plan Standards II, IV and V.
The contract was drawn by Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, BOE Chairwoman Katrina McCollum-Young and architect principal Rebecca Pope on Aug. 16.
Substantial completion is set for Dec. 15, 2020.