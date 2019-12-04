CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools middle school students demonstrated the power of articulate and persuasive speech in the annual Middle School Oratorical Competition, founded by the Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts Ruth A. Wilson and hosted at Rockdale Career Academy on Nov. 18.
Oratorical subjects were:
sixth grade - “All it takes is one”
seventh grade - “Who will lead the future?”
eighth grade - “You are responsible for good government."
First place winners ($500 prize each) were: Abigail Buchanan (eighth grade, General Ray Davis Middle School), Barkley Dowdy (seventh grade, DMS) and Jehosheba Sylvestre (sixth grade, Memorial Middle School).
Second place winners ($350 prize each) were: Aryonne Fears (eighth grade, Edwards Middle School), Daniel Menghisteab (seventh grade, Conyers Middle School) and Christian Bridges (sixth grade, DMS.)
Third place winners ($150 prize each) were: Elissa Jefferson (eighth grade, MMS), Mahnoor Kashif (seventh grade, EMS) and Imani Love (sixth grade, EMS.)
Sponsors included the Rockdale Clerk of Courts, Rotary Club of Conyers, Lexicon Technologies, Snapping Shoals EMC, and My Sisters Keeper Foundation, with assistance from the Toast of Rockdale Toastmasters Club and Rockin Rockdale Toastmasters Club.
Judges were Pastor Dr. Antoinette Alvarado, Rockdale County State Court Judge Nancy Bills, Rockdale County Probate Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert, Jr., Rockdale County Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford, Rockdale County Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams and Rockdale County Clerk of Courts Ruth Wilson.
Al Wiseman served as event emcee and mentor.
For more information, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/academiccompetitions.