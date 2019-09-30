CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools will hold important Open House nights during October and November for the 2020-21 School Specialty and Choice programs.
Students and families interested in applying to a program are strongly encouraged to attend that program's Open House night.
The application window for School Specialty and Choice programs is Nov. 15 through Dec. 20. The application will be online at www.rockdaleschools.org/specialtyandchoice.
Students may apply for specialty programs outside of their assigned neighborhood school zone. Please note: Non-traditional programs such as Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, Rockdale Career Academy, Rockdale Open Campus and Rockdale Virtual Campus are not included in this application process and have separate applications and deadlines.
Please see your school counselor for more information about the non-traditional programs.
The RCPS School Specialty and Choice Program Open House nights in 2019 are as follows:
• Gen. Ray Davis Middle School, Academy for Performing and Visual Arts (grades 6-8), Oct. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Memorial Middle School, STEM Academy for Environmental Studies (Grade 6), Oct. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Conyers Middle School, Center for Technology & Engineering (Aerospace) (grades 6-8), Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m.
• Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology* (Grade 9), Nov. 5, 6-7:30 p.m. students from DMS and CMS.
• Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology* (grade 9), Nov. 6, 6-7:30 p.m. students from EMS and MMS.
(Private School and Home School students may attend either RMSST Open House session).
• Rockdale County High School, Institute of Advanced Technology (grade 9), Nov. 12, 6 p.m.
• Edwards Middle School, Pre-Medical Science (grades 6-8), Nov. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Salem High School, International Entertainment and Business Leadership Academy, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.
• Heritage High School, Academy for Performing and Visual Arts (Grades 9-12), Nov. 14, 6 p.m.
• Rockdale Career Academy* (grades 9-12), January 24, 2020, 5-8 p.m.
*Non-traditional program with separate application and deadline.
Please visit the School Specialty and Choice webpage at www.rockdaleschools.org/specialtyandchoice or email rcpsinfo@rockdale.k12.ga.us for more information