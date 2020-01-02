CONYERS — Rising sophomores, juniors and seniors in Rockdale County will have the chance to learn more about upgrading their academic futures on Jan. 16 at the Rockdale County Schools Advanced Academics information session.
Advanced Academics courses like Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment prepare students for career opportunities that will lead to multiple options for advanced skills and studies after high school. Such skills can be used in a university or college setting and many other direct career fields.
General information will be given on how to prepare for and earn college credit, receive free tuition or aid and the difference of enrolling in either a traditional or technical career course.
There will be two sessions; one from 6-6:45 p.m. and another from 7-7:45 p.m. at the Rockdale Career Academy.
Point University, Georgia Piedmont Technical College and Georgia Military College will have representatives on site.
Any questions can be answered by RCPS College and Career Specialist Karen Hardy at khardy@rockdale.k12.ga.us or 770-388-5677.