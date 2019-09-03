CONYERS - Rockdale County Public Schools will host a learning opportunity for parents, as well as teens ages 11 to 17, on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Rockdale Career Academy.
With classes covering a variety of topics including parenting, college and career readiness, healthy relationships, computer skills, Zumba, financial planning, healthy eating and living habits and organizational tips, the Fall 2019 Parent Academy will offer guidance and assistance to local families.
On the parent flyer it says: “To increase parent engagement in our schools, we decided to provide parents with some of the same resources we provide their children, that is, opportunities to learn. Lifelong learning is one of our core values. We hope to instill this in children and adults in our community while at the same time increasing parent engagement.”
The event is free, and lunch will be provided, along with door prizes that will be given out at the end of the day. Child care will be offered for pre-registered participants with children ages 3 to 10, and lunch will also be provided for them. An array of vendors will be present with products for sale and helpful information.
This is the 16th year of the Parent Academy.
The Parent Academy will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. RCA is located at 1064 Culpepper Drive in Conyers. Registration forms are available on the RCPS website at www.rockdale.k12.ga.us. For more information, call Darci Gilreath at 770-918-6174.
Each attendee must submit a registration form.