CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools has implemented a clear backpack policy for the 2022-23 school year. The policy was approved by the Board of Education in April, along with the purchase of 16,500 clear book bags that will be distributed to students.
In response to an inquiry by the Citizen, the school system said the policy is not in response to any recent incidents, but it is a continuation of the system’s multi-layered safety measures.
“This is just another safety measure in our comprehensive plan to increase safety and security in all of our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “We have increased safety and security over the past few years by installing safety vestibules in every school giving controlled access, upgrading and increasing the number of surveillance cameras across the district, increasing the number of prevention and intervention specialists in schools, and starting the rollout of camera systems in classrooms. In addition, RCPS recently revised its Discipline Code of Conduct to address student altercations involving three or more students which are inherently disruptive to the learning environment and the safety of the school campus. We understand that clear book bags are not going to thwart all safety threats; however, they may be a deterrent for students bringing any inappropriate items to school and will enhance our multi-measured approach to increasing school safety.”
More details about the use of the clear book bags and the distribution of them will be shared by the school system in the near future.
At least one other school system in the state has transitioned to prohibit students carrying backpacks this school year.
For the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, Clayton County middle and high school students are no longer permitted to carry book bags or use lockers in schools.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley made the announcement Tuesday, April 26, during a YouTube Live session. He said the decision was made due to the increase in students bringing guns and other weapons to school.
“As we have gone through the school year, in addition to experiencing all the successes … we have seen a spike in the number of weapons, guns in particular, on our campuses,” Beasley said.
Schools will continue to use wands and metal detectors and students will be subject to random searches several times a week by the Clayton County Public Schools Police Department, Clayton County Police Department and city departments. K9s will also be used to conduct periodic searches as necessary.
Beasley said not only will the system continue to ensure all surveillance equipment is working, footage will be used to prosecute those who bring weapons on campuses.
