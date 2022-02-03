CONYERS — With no discussion or comment, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved at its Jan. 25 meeting a resolution requesting local legislation during the current legislative session to create a public facilities authority.
A public facilities authority is able to issue tax exempt bonds for construction of county projects, often at lower bond interest rates and fees than counties can receive.
The resolution was not on the agenda reviewed by the BOC at its Jan. 18 meeting and was added to the Jan. 25 agenda on Jan. 21.
The authority was mentioned during the 2021 Rockdale Legislative Breakfast on Oct. 28, when the commissioners met with the county’s legislative delegation and local business leaders. Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said the authority would be an opportunity for the county to finance important projects.
“We greatly need a new courthouse and legislative complex,” she said. “This will give us the opportunity to do some creative financing in an authority to float different kinds of bonds and maybe pay them off with SPLOST funds if we so desire.
“It is creative legislation,” she added. “Many other jurisdictions are doing them to help defer or spread out some of those costs without increasing taxes in order to pay for them. This is just a way that we might be able to get the things that we need without having a general bond.”
Rockdale County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Phinia Aten also spoke at the breakfast, stating that while she is appreciative of the accommodations made to house the Magistrate and Probate courts in the historic Clay Building across from the courthouse on Main Street in Conyers, the courtroom there is small and was meant to be a temporary relocation until a new courthouse can be built. She added that they also need more space for the county’s new State Court judge.
“We are faced with the situation of the governor announcing his intention of appointing a judge to fill the newly created State Court position,” said Aten. “We are grateful for the efforts made by this local delegation to support the State Court. However, renovations are undergoing for the chambers of that judgeship, but there is still some determination of where State Court will conduct its business, its hearings and its traffic calendars, and the multi-defendant, multi-plaintiff litigation that is handled in State Court. I know those are some immediate needs that you can see just by visiting our main courthouse and the Probate/Magistrate court building.”
Washington noted that space in the current courthouse is at a premium.
“It is almost like having the need for housing in the Atlanta metropolitan area — we need more of it,” she said. “A facilities authority just gives us the opportunity to do some different things rather than coming to the public all the time with the things that we need for the maintenance of the county.”
State Rep. Doreen Carter (D-92) told the BOC at the breakfast that the state delegation knows Rockdale needs a new courthouse.
“We are open to work with the county and the judicial system to ensure that Rockdale has what it needs, and I think that the most important thing that I hear Commissioner Washington saying is that this facility authority will allow them to finance it without taxing the residents,” said Carter. “I think our constituents would appreciate not being levied additional taxes to get that done.”
Under the terms of the legislation the Board of Commissioners presented, the authority would be a three-member board that would be appointed by the BOC, and the BOC could appoint themselves as the authority. Authority members would serve on three-, two- or one-year terms.
The authority will have the power to issue revenue bonds to pay for the costs of a designated project for the county, the city of Conyers, or the Rockdale County school system. The revenue bonds will be exempt from taxation. A project financed or refinanced with the revenue bonds will be self-liquidating, and will not constitute a debt to the state or county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.