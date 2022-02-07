CONYERS – Rockdale County will hold three virtual public meetings to gather input on the county's proposal to create a public facilities authority. The board approved a resolution Jan. 25 to create the authority, which would be used to secure bond financing for county projects. In particular, county officials have expressed interested in establishing an authority in order to finance construction of a new courthouse.
The authority would provide the county, Rockdale County Public Schools and the city of Conyers with an additional funding mechanism. Bonds issued by an authority typically have lower interest rates and cost of issuance. According to the County, the authority can raise capital to be used in the acquisition, design, and construction of public facilities. The county is limited by the Georgia Constitution in its ability to contractually commit expenditures of public funds beyond one year. A public facilities authority can commit expenditures up to 40 years.
Creating a public facilities authority requires an act of the Georgia Legislature. The county is seeking to have the local legislation approved in the current session of the General Assembly.
Citizens are invited to attend one of the three virtual public information sessions on the proposed authority. The sessions are scheduled as follows:
Session 1: Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
Session 2: Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.
Session 3: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.
The link for the online sessions will be published by the county when it becomes available.
Anyone who wishes to speak during these virtual sessions is asked to register in advance by contacting the Rockdale County Department of Public Relations via email (publicrelations@rockdalecountyga.gov) by 5 p.m. the day before the session.
Rockdale's current courthouse, which was built in 1939 and expanded in 1973, is overcrowded and continues to need costly repairs. The Board of Commissioners attempted to get a $140 million bond referendum passed for a new judicial/governmental complex in May 2018. The project would have included a new building adjacent to the current courthouse, a 675-space parking garage, and green space for use for festivals and concerts.
At the time, the county estimated that bond payments would mean a 4-mill increase in property taxes. Their plan met stiff opposition from citizens. While many acknowledged the need for a new courthouse, they were opposed to the location, the cost, and the increase in property taxes. The referendum was defeated by a more than 2-to-1 margin.
The BOC then formed a bond referendum committee made up of local residents who volunteered to serve. The committee’s goal was to come up with a recommendation for a new bond referendum that could go on the November 2019 ballot.
After six months of study and debate, the committee came up with two options. The first, called the Parker Road Annex, would build a courthouse annex on Parker Road to free up court space for $24.9 million. The second, called the Olde Town Annex, would cost $78.6 million and mean major reconstruction and expansion of the existing facilities, including a 500-space parking deck.
The BOC took both recommendations under advisement, but no decision on either was ever made.
