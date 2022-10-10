rcps logo

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools’ four-year cohort graduation rate slightly decreased from 82.13% in 2021 to 81.24% for 2022, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The state of Georgia four-year cohort graduation rate increased from 83.7 to 84.1%.

“The Class of 2022 is to be commended for their perseverance as they had to contend with their sophomore year being upended by a global pandemic, followed by their junior year being disproportionately spent virtually in remote learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Their senior year was their first year of reclaiming some degree of normalcy against the backdrop of residual public health challenges associated with the pandemic. Despite these challenges, our Class of 2022 persisted with our four-year cohort graduation rate holding relatively steady.”

