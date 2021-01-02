CONYERS — Rockdale County Senior Services received four Meals on Wheels America grants during 2020. The grants were received and implemented between July and December 2020. This funding provided Senior Services the ability to serve Rockdale seniors age 60 and up with expanded support during the COVID-19 crisis.
The four grants included the Friendly Visitor Program for $5,000, which provided virtual emotional support for 31 participants during the pandemic; COVID Response Fund Farmers Market for All Program for $25,000, which provided fresh fruits, vegetables and 1,438 meals for seniors during the summer months; Pet Bytes for $1,000, which helped reduce isolation and loneliness through pet ownership support and served 22 clients and 25 pets; and lastly, the Senior Fall Food Support Harvest Bundle Project for $10,000, which provided 211 winter food boxes for at-risk seniors.
“Vulnerable seniors are at the greatest risk amid COVID-19,” Meals on Wheels America said in a statement. “Local Meals on Wheels programs are on the front lines every day, focused on doing all they can to keep older Americans safe and nourished in communities across the country.”
For more information, please contact Susan Morgan at HYPERLINK “mailto:susan.morgan@rockdalecountyga.gov” susan.morgan@rockdalecountyga.gov.
