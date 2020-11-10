CONYERS — A decision by Rockdale County to stop funding the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council could mean an end to the organization.
According to an email sent to Conyers-Rockdale County Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday, the Chamber was informed Nov. 5 that the county would pull its funding as of Dec. 31 and move economic development functions in-house or outsource the work in 2021.
“The Chamber is incredibly concerned about the negative impact to recruitment, retention and expansion of business in Conyers-Rockdale and strongly disagrees with this decision,” according to the letter that was signed by Chamber President Fred Boscarino and board Chairman Scot Ward.
The Chamber is a founding member of CREDC and has worked closely with CREDC for the past 17 years, according to Ward and Boscarino, and “is in full support of keeping this business entity separate from county government. Through the years and specifically over the last few months, the Chamber has spearheaded an effort to help county and city government officials understand the value of keeping economic development as a separate, independent organization and not part of local government.”
CREDC has two employees, Marty Jones, executive director, and Gina Hartsell, project manager, who also oversees filming projects for the city and county. The county currently funds CREDC at $170,000 annually; the city of Conyers reduced its funding in the current budget year from $90,000 to $40,000.
Jones said Monday he was informed that the CREDC would be dismantled at a board meeting on Nov. 5. He said the county has provided “no clarity on moving forward” with economic development. Jones said he was told by Rockdale County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Jr., who sits on the CREDC board, that the county was eliminating the funding as a budget-cutting measure.
Check back for more information on this story as it develops.
