CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners intends to adopt a 2022 millage rate that will require an increase in property taxes of 45.42%. According to the county, this tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 20.758 mills, an increase of 6.483 mills.
The millage increase means that a home with a fair market value of $250,000 will pay about $550 more in property taxes. Taxes on a non-homestead property will increase by about $713.
Because the Board of Commissioners is increasing taxes, Georgia law requires that the board hold three public hearings before setting the millage. The hearings are scheduled as follows:
• Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St., Conyers
• Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall
• Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall. A meeting of the Board of Commissioners will follow.
Commissioners will then hold a called meeting to set the millage rate on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall, with a board meeting to follow.
Commissioners signaled earlier this year that taxes would likely need to be increased in order to pay for wage increases that were approved in April.
The new pay scale set the minimum hourly wage at $15 per hour. Pay grades below $15 per hour were eliminated and pay grades above that were adjusted and updated to allow for promotions and recruiting.
The new pay grades impacted 880 county employees, with an average increase of 17.2%. Employees who were already above the minimum pay grade of $15 an hour received an 8% increase.
The salary increases for the remainder of this year cost $4.5 million. Those funds came from the federal COVID-relief act, but that money will not be available for the budget that the county will approve in December.
Rockdale’s budget year runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
