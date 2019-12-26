CONYERS — With just one more semester to go, Rockdale County seniors now have official dates to look forward t, when they can finally walk across the stage.
Salem High seniors will graduate first on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Seminole Stadium.
The ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside the school gymnasium.
Students cannot request extra tickets, but no tickets are required to stand or sit along the stadium fence.
Graduates are to report to the gym that afternoon in proper attire.
Next will be Rockdale County High and the Magnet School on Thursday, May 21, at Reid Memorial Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.
Graduates should arrive no later than 4:30 p.m., and parents may be seated beginning at 5 p.m.
Families are asked to not bring balloons, beach balls, Fat heads, cow bells, air horns, or any other disruptive noise-making devices or items that could block or impede the view of others.
No specific dress code will be enforced, but students may not decorate their caps in any way, including cap toppers.
All patrons who attend the ceremony, regardless of age, must have the wristband on to be admitted. Seating is first come first serve.
And to wrap it all up Heritage’s Class of 2020 will walk Friday, May 23, 2020 at Charles Evans Memorial Stadium starting 7:30 p.m.
Seating will begin at 5:30 p.m., which also is when graduates should arrive in full attire.
Cellphones should be turned off or silenced. Students are encouraged not to bring purses, cellphones or cameras with them to the ceremony.
Ticket information and other rules will be released as the dates get closer.
Parents may contact their students’ school for additional information.