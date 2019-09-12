CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners has released its schedule of meetings through the end of 2019. They include public hearings on Sept. 24 on a Capital Improvements element update and amendment, and 2020 budget work sessions, public hearings and voting dates.
There will be an extended budget work session on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. – in the Assembly Hall. This work session usually consists of the county departments presenting their budgets to the BOC.
The public hearing on the 2020 budget will be Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Hall. The first reading of the budget ordinance will be held on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall, and the second reading and adoption of the budget ordinance will be held on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall.
Following is the schedule of meetings. With the exception of the evening work session on Sept. 17 at Pine Street Elementary, all meetings will be held at the Assembly Hall at 901 Main St. in Conyers. All meetings will be held on Tuesdays. See the listing below for dates and times.
September
• Evening Work Session: Sept. 17, 7 p.m. – Pine Street Elementary School, 500 Sigman Road in Conyers.
• Zoning Public Hearing: Sept. 24, 9 a.m.
• Voting Session: Sept. 24, 10 a.m.
• Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held at the Rockdale County Assembly Hall at 901 Main St., Conyers, Georgia on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. before the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners to consider a resolution transmitting a draft Capital Improvements Element 2019 Annual Update report to the Atlanta Regional Commission for regional and state review per the requirements of the state Development Impact Fee Compliance Requirements adopted pursuant to the Georgia Planning Act of 1989.
• Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held at the Rockdale County Commission chambers at 901 Main St., Conyers, Georgia on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. before the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners to consider a resolution transmitting a draft Capital Improvements Element amendment, relating to the County’s impact fee program, to the Atlanta Regional Commission for regional and State review pursuant to the Georgia Planning Act of 1989. Said public hearing will be held in accordance with Section (10)(a)1 of Chapter 110-12-2-.04 of the State’s Development Impact Fee Compliance Requirements. Any persons wishing to be heard on the draft Capital Improvements Element amendment are invited to attend.
October
• Work Session: Oct. 1, 10:00 a.m.
• Voting Session: Oct. 8, 10 a.m.
• Extended Budget Work Session: Oct. 15, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Zoning Public Hearing: Oct. 22, 9 a.m.
• Voting Session: Oct. 22, 10 a.m.
November
• 2020 Budget Public Hearing: Nov. 5, 9 a.m.
• Work Session: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.
*HOLIDAY – Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED*
• Voting Session: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.
• Work Session: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.
• Zoning Public Hearing: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.
• Voting Session and First Reading of Budget Ordinance: Nov. 26, 10 a.m.
*HOLIDAYS – Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29 – Thanksgiving Day and Day after Thanksgiving Day – COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED*
December
• Work Session: Dec. 3, 10 a.m.
• Voting Session and Second Reading/Adoption of Budget Ordinance: Dec. 10, 10 a.m.
*HOLIDAYS – Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day – COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED*
• Board of Commissioners Meeting Recess until January 21, 2020.