CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff Eric J. Levett has announced he is running for re-election in 2020 for a third term in office.
Levett said the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are some of the best in law enforcement.
“Their dedication to service, their commitment to professionalism, and their sincere concern for the people of this county,” said Levett, “is evident through their actions.”
Under his leadership, Levett said, crime has decreased and officer training has peaked as he works daily to ensure his staff is properly trained to face the ever-changing public safety responsibilities.
“I’ve also maintained a level of financial accountability and transparency that ensures that the residents of Rockdale County will never have to question if their money is being spent properly,” he said. “We will continue to work with our community partners and other law enforcement agencies to close gaps as well as collaborate and improve our presence throughout the county.”
The sheriff said he has worked hard in leading efforts to help ensure the safety of school children, teachers and administrators at county schools through school resource officers and through other initiatives.
“Under my administration we have identified community needs to attack issues including the opioid crisis, develop the first ever Walk-It and Talk-It, increase community outreach, and have created our L.E.A.D. (Leadership Enhancement and Development Training) for command staff,” said Levett. “Our C.O.P.S. (Community Oriented Policing Services) program is second to none, and not only provides us with a superb level of community trust, but an enhanced level of community education to help us keep our county safe.”
Levett said all this has required strong leadership, creative collaboration, experience and selfless service. He added that his work is never done and said his next goal is to establish the S.M.A.R.T. (Safety and Mental Health Alternative Responses Training) initiative in Rockdale County in an effort to ensure all deputies, police, and other first responders receive the best training offered.
“I thank you for your continued support of myself and my staff as we continue to reduce crime, enhance leadership and stay on the cutting edge of innovation in law enforcement,” said Levett. “With your help, we will be always ready, and always prepared in making Rockdale County even more safe.”