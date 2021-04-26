ATLANTA - Critical issues surrounding jail management were on the agenda of an important summit April 22, hosted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Chief jailers and upper management from more than two dozen counties, including Sheriff Eric Levett of Rockdale County, were invited to take part in the Jail Management Training Seminar. The high-level talks took place at the Georgia International Convention Center.
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat and Chief Jailer Colonel John Jackson led roundtable discussions surrounding important topics affecting jails around the state in unique ways. From staff retention, to the impact of COVID-19, and mental health inside detention facilities, these important conversations took place among those from nearly every corner of Georgia.
“It is important to hold these discussions with our counterparts across this great state,” says Labat. “What we face daily at the Fulton County Jail may be similar to what sheriffs and chief jailers confront in in Barrow, Macon, even Cobb or Douglas Counties and beyond. That is why we wanted to invite these leaders to joins us in a forum where they can exchange ideas freely, and share jail operations best practices.
Deputies who attended the training seminar received three hours of Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) credit. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is thankful to all who were able to participate in this Jail Management Training Seminar, and appreciates the open discussions which took place.
