CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett has posted on the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Facebook page that he is ill, is in self-quarantine, and is being tested for COVID-19. Levett also noted that he has since learned that a Sheriff's Office employee he has been in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.
"On Friday, March 27, I began to feel ill shortly after lunch and went home," Levett wrote. "I went home and checked my temperature and it was elevated. I then contacted my primary physician, who advised me to self quarantine as a precaution. Earlier during the week it seemed as if I was experiencing sinus and allergy symptoms due to the recent high pollen counts which I endure every pollen season.
"After coming home and discovering that I had a low grade fever and making the necessary calls to my primary physician and the health department and scheduling an appointment to be tested for COVID-19, I proceeded to notify my command staff via text as well as all of the local elected officials via email.
"I am making this information public because as of yesterday I learned that one of my employees with whom I spent some time received a positive test result for COVID-19."
Levett went on to emphasize that he has not been out in public or campaigning "since the COVID-19 epidemic began to spread rapidly. It is not a secret and the proper protocol was taken to protect any and all individuals that I might have come in contact with. My main concern is to overcome whatever my illness is and to continue to protect those among me."
Since the posting of his announcement on the RCSO Facebook page, there have been 266 comments, most of them supporting and offering prayers for his recovery.
Levett is in the midst of a re-election campaign and one of the comments came from J. Charles Burris, one of four candidates challenging Levett for the sheriff's post.
"Though we may not always agree on things," Burris wrote, "you are a member of our community and the Sheriff's Department and I pray you don't have the virus and will pray for your speedy recovery."
Levett said he has not yet received his test results, but that as soon as they are available, he will post another statement.
"In the meantime, I urge everyone to continue to shelter in place and continue practicing social distancing," Levett wrote. "Please take this seriously so that COVID-19 won't affect any more lives!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.