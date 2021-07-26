CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said while he respects the jury’s decision on July 21 to find fired RCSO deputy James Campbell not guilty of two counts of stalking, the Sheriff’s Office stands by its criminal and administrative process that resulted in Campbell’s termination.
A complaint against Campbell was filed May 19, 2018 with the Office of Professional Standards. There was an internal affairs investigation, which was turned over to the RCSO Criminal Investigation Division, and a warrant for Campbell’s arrest was issued on May 27. Campbell turned himself in on May 29, and at his first court appearance, was released on his own recognizance. Two weeks after being arrested, Campbell was fired from the Sheriff’s Office.
"First and foremost, I would like to say that we respect the criminal justice system and its processes and the jury's decision on the case involving Mr. James Campbell," Levett said in a released statement.
“The Sheriff's Office has been charged as law enforcement professionals to review, assess, and uphold the statutes of law that we deem have been violated. Therefore, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office presented, and we stand by our criminal and administrative processes in the Campbell case. Mr. Campbell was investigated and arrested for crimes of stalking, which at that point he violated the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Code of Conduct, in which all his violations were founded.”
"Mr. Campbell was terminated after receiving his due process hearing for violating the following:
"• Code of Conduct: Duty to Abide by All Laws and Orders
"• Code of Conduct: Duty to be Courteous / Professional Manner of Conduct
"• Code of Conduct: Misuse of Position as a Deputy
“The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has and always will continue to do what is right for the citizens of Rockdale County,” Levett continued. “I will continue to hold the personnel of this agency to the highest standards and accountability."
