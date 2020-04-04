CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett announced Saturday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He becomes the fourth member of his department to test positive for the coronavirus.
Levett went into self-quarantine for 14 days on March 27 after becoming ill and checking with his primary physician and was awaiting word on his test results.
"I received a call from the Georgia Department of Public Health in reference to my test results this afternoon and I was told that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," Levett said in a news release Saturday. "Although this was not the news that I was expecting, it just further let me know how seriously we all need to take this epidemic and abide by the orders that have been put in place."
Three other Sheriff's Office personnel have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Two of the three RCSO employees are deputies and one is administrative staff. One of the deputies is assigned to the Jail Division and the other is assigned to the Judicial Services Division.
“One of the deputies has since recovered and is scheduled to return back to work Monday, April 6, while the others are still self-quarantining at home,” said RCSO Public Information Officer Lee Thomas. “All employees who tested positive are reporting that they are doing fine.
“As of today (April 3) we have no known inmates with the virus,” Thomas added. “The agency personnel have been diligent in following the guidelines set forth by health officials and our agency’s action plan protocols. They are attentive to self-assessments and monitoring all internal persons under their span of control.”
Levett will continue to self-quarantine at home and remains in contact with his staff. He thanked everyone for the calls, texts, and prayers for him, his family and his staff.
"My ultimate goal right now is to continue to make sure that my staff is protected as best as we can protect them and that the county is taken care of," said Levett.
