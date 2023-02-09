Sheriff Eric Levett.jpg

Eric Levett

CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett is reaching out to the community to hear residents, answer their questions and respond to their concerns.

The sheriff will host a town hall — dubbed a Community Chit Chat — on Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N. Main St., Conyers.

