CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett is reaching out to the community to hear residents, answer their questions and respond to their concerns.
The sheriff will host a town hall — dubbed a Community Chit Chat — on Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N. Main St., Conyers.
According to the Sheriff's Office, there will be "no speeches, no agenda, just facts." The event is planned to bring the sheriff and RCSO commanders face-to-face with the community residents they serve. Residents will be able to ask questions about statistics, specific events, the community or other general information.
The mission of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is to reduce crime, safely house inmates, bring offenders to justice, and perform the mandated services of the Office of Sheriff with the highest level of safety, professionalism, and integrity.
According to the Sheriff's Office, it is committed to focusing on:
• Six basic principles of accountability among jail and enforcement operations;
• Enhancement of administrative efficiency through technological solutions;
• Enhancement of internal communications; and
• Enhancement of external communications between law enforcement partners, the community and the RCSO.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Community Chit Chat is a starting point for conversations between the RCsO and residents to move the community forward as a whole.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
