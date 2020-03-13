CONYERS - More than 150 Rockdale County voters turned out for a debate on March 10 that featured the five candidates running for the Rockdale County sheriff's spot — incumbent Eric Levett and challengers Charles Burris, Donald Ferguson, Corey Hambrick and Moses Perdue. The debate was lively and sometimes heated as the candidates responded to each other.
All five candidates qualified as Democrats, so the race for sheriff will be decided in the Primary Election on May 19. If no one candidate gets a majority of the votes cast, the top two candidates will be in a runoff on July 21.
The debate was sponsored by The 4th Congressional Federation of Democratic Women and held at the Rockdale County Auditorium. Kathy Adams of Atlanta, the state president of the Georgia Federation of Democratic Women, moderated.
All of the candidates have varying degrees of law enforcement experience. Levett has been the sheriff for the last eight years. Burris is a sergeant with the Social Circle Police Department. Ferguson served in various command positions with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Hambrick served in various command positions with the Conyers Police Department, and is currently chief of staff for the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners. Perdue served with the Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Board of Education as chief of security, and is currently chief of security at Spelman College.
Many of the questions pertained to why the candidates felt they were the best choice for sheriff.
Levett stated he was born and raised in Rockdale, has good common sense, a creative mind that has implemented many programs within the office, and that he has spent most of his law enforcement career with the Sheriff's Office, which he added is a full service office unlike other Sheriff's Offices in DeKalb and Fulton counties.
Burris said his heart and honesty distinguish him from other candidates. He said he is here to serve everyone in the community and make sure the Sheriff's Office is run properly. He said he is not here for the position or title or to see himself in the newspaper or on TV.
Ferguson stated his strengths are being able to listen to others, writing policies and procedures, training, and being a hands-on, no nonsense person. He said he can change the culture of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office immediately.
Perdue stated that the Sheriff's Office currently lacks leadership and that he is a leader who builds other leaders. He stated he has experience and collaboration with federal, state and local agencies, and is an expert in accountability and training.
Hambrick said he has task force and tactical experience with uniformed officers and also has the executive level experience needed. He said the job is not just policing, but also managing a multi-million dollar operation, and that as county chief of staff he is responsible for making sure $75 million in funds are spent correctly.
With regard to what they feel is the No. 1 crime in Rockdale, the candidates differed and debated among themselves about whether crime is up or down, and whether all available technology is in use.
Levett said currently auto theft and theft from autos is the No. 1 crime. He said he created a special investigations unit and that command staff meets regularly to see what needs to be done. Levett added that crime is down 31% since he took office.
Perdue and Ferguson agreed that theft is the No. 1 crime in the county.
Perdue said he would beef up patrols, change patrol hours to catch criminals off guard, and start a task force.
Ferguson said there is a need to increase police visibility and that he would have deputies on foot walking through neighborhoods and business districts.
He added that according to Georgia Crime Reports (GCR), crime in Rockdale is much higher than Levett claimed.
Levett responded that GCR includes both the city, which has its own police force, and the county in its statistics.
Ferguson responded that the sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of the entire county, including the city.
Levett also noted that he has been requesting an extra juvenile investigator for several years to work with the courts and schools, but that the Board of Commissioners has not approved it in his budgets.
Hambrick responded that the Sheriff's Office has numerous vacancies now and that the investigator position could be filled from those vacancies.
Another question in reference to crime dealt with the use of body cameras.
Levett said he requested to purchase body cameras in 2014 and had to purchase them with discretionary funds. He said they have not been deployed because of a number of cases being challenged, but that his office is preparing to implement the cameras.
Hambrick said they should already have been prepared to use the cameras and have them out already. He said taxpayers' dollars are being wasted by the cameras sitting on shelves and that it is important for the safety of deputies and the community to get them out.
Other questions dealt with collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, medical personnel and facilities for inmates, training for deputies to work with people with mental illness, recruiting and maintaining qualified deputies, improving accountability, improving courthouse security, reducing recidivism, and handling budgets.
In their closing statements, Ferguson said a 2019 grand jury report stated that the Sheriff's Office lacked leadership and training and that it is time to make a change.
Hambrick said voters have to decide who they are going to trust to handle a $21 million budget, and that it is time to bring the Sheriff's Office into the 21st century.
Burris noted that all of the four challengers are qualified and will make changes. He stated it didn't matter to him which of the four — Perdue, Ferguson, Hambrick or himself — people voted for, as long as they make a change. He said he will be out on the streets with his deputies and make sure complaints are addressed promptly and properly.
Perdue said he checks all the boxes, has the experience and education, and is a leader who builds leaders.
Levett stated he campaigned eight years ago on three things - safety, accountability, and professionalism - and maintains those standards today. He said he stands firm on his record and feels Rockdale is one of the safest counties in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.