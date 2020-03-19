CONYERS - In the wake of Coronavirus concerns, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will be closing the lobby of the RCSO Headquarters, Jail Administration and Training Annex buildings effective Monday, March 23 until further notice. Their efforts are to follow suit as suggested by President Donald Trump, Governor Brain Kemp and the CDC to help prevent the potential of further spreading of the COVID-19 virus.
Due to the closure of the office, they will modify all the following functions below as it relates to Records & Warrants and Civil:
• Open Records Requests can be submitted via email to RCSO.records@RockdaleCountyGa.Gov or by mailing the Open Records Request Form via US mail to: Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Chambers Drive Conyers, GA 30012. Please visit RockdaleSheriff.com and follow the Quick Links on the home page.
• Request for Accident or Incident Reports can be requested via email to RCSO.records@RockdaleCountyGa.Gov or via telephone 770-278-8000 Monday-Friday 8am-5:00pm. A Statement of Need form is required to be completed by anyone requesting a Georgia Motor Vehicle Accident Report that is NOT named in the report.
• 911 Recordings and city of Conyers Police Reports can be submitted via email to 911Records@RockdaleCountyGa.Gov or via telephone 770-278-8400 (Rockdale 911) or 770-483-6600 (Conyers Police Department).
• Criminal History Requests for the public must be scheduled by calling 770-278-8000. Specific directions will be provided at this time. · Citizen Complaints can also be filed via email to RCSO.records@RockdaleCountyGa.Gov or by phone at 770-278-8004.
"This agency is doing everything possible to minimize the risk of exposing our employees to COVID-19," Sheriff Eric Levett said. “We are being proactive with these temporary changes and intend to return to full service as soon as it is reasonably safe. As always I would like to thank the community for your patience, cooperation, and understanding as we work through these trying circumstances."
