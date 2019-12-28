CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigations into two armed robberies that occurred within 90 minutes of each other on Dec. 22 and 23. One female employee was shot in the first robbery.
The first incident occurred at 11:08 p.m. at Starship Enterprises, 1682 Georgia Highway 138 NE. Two suspects entered the store brandishing at least one weapon. During the robbery, a female employee was shot twice in the leg. Her condition has not been released, but is not believed to be life-threatening.
Both suspects then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle and unknown direction.
About 84 minutes later, at 12:32 a.m. on Dec. 23, while deputies and investigators were on the scene at Starship, a second armed robbery occurred at the Quick Stop Superette at 4669 Georgia Highway 20 SE. The two robbery locations are just over five miles apart. Only one suspect entered the store with a weapon and robbed it. As in the first incident, the suspect fled in an unknown vehicle and direction.
Surveillance video at both stores captured the robberies. The first suspect is described as being a large, dark-skinned black male wearing a gray zip-style hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and red shoes.
The second suspect is described as being a shorter, light-skinned black male wearing dark clothing and a red bandana over his face.
Anyone with information concerning these incidents are asked to contact Investigator Dylan Hinds at dylan.hinds@rockdalecountyga.gov