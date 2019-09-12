CONYERS – The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will host its second Women’s Self-Defense Course on Thursday Sept, 19, from 6-8 p.m. The class will be held in the Sheriff’s Office Training Room on the second floor of the Jail Administration Building at 911 Chambers Drive NW in Conyers.
During the women’s self-defense class, participants will learn how to prevent attacks through different levels of awareness skills, how to understand the mental conditions of varies offenders, how to develop a combat mindset and build the confidence needed to protect themselves, how to use their environment as a defense, and how to target the major areas of the body. Loose workout clothing is preferred, and no prior experience is necessary.
To register, call Lt. Jake Coggins at 770-278-8059 or Dr. Karen Anderson at 770-278-8109.