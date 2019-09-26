CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has received a special investigative grand jury’s findings and recommendations regarding the death of Shali Tilson in the county jail on March 12,2018.
In a news release issued Sept. 26, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that it has already begun implementation of substantial measures designed to prevent the recurrence of a similar incident.
Tilson, 22, of Conyers, was found dead in his cell nine days after he had been arrested by Conyers Police on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. An autopsy by the GBI found the cause of death to be pulmonary thrombi (blood clots) due to dehydration.
The grand jury spent four months - from May to August - going over documents, watching videos, interviewing more than 60 witnesses, and touring the jail before releasing an 84-page presentment on Sept. 19. In it, they found that Rockdale County failed to ensure the safety and well-being of Tilson, and that medical, mental health and jail staff failed to recognize and address the mental state and physical decline of Tilson. However, they did not find evidence that any person criminally or intentionally caused the death of Tilson.
The presentment outlined some of those measures the Sheriff's Office is already taking to prevent another inmate death. They include:
• A Trac Blue Digital tracking system implemented in the jail that can be used to log detainee locations, conditions and activities, and can take photos and generate reports.
• Three new jailer positions as safety and security rovers whose sole task is to check the well-being of detainees and document and report on medical conditions, and who have training in crisis intervention and mental health first aid.
• Medical briefing at every jail roll call.
• Quarterly mental health roll call training.
• Booking area coolers to provide water upon request by detainees. In addition, a detainee in a padded cell such as the one Tilson was in will be offered water every hour.
• Increased communication and care from medical staff.
• Alarm clocks set every 15 minutes to notify jailers to check detainees on suicide watch.
• Working to add four full-time Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN).
• Jail intercom system being completely replaced in phases, with the first phase in booking.
• Review of detainees in segregation to help avoid detainees being held for minor offenses longer than their time normally would be when sentenced by a judge.
• Moving from an 8-hour shift to a 12-hour shift with more supervisors on shift.
• The purchase of back-up digital video recorders
• “Person down” drills performed quarterly by every jail shift.
• Beginning process to obtain American Correctional Association Accreditation.
The news release stated that the Sheriff’s Office thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Rockdale County’s District Attorney, and the Grand Jury for their investigation, hard work, review, findings, and recommendations.