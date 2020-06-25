CONYERS – The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning following the death of Sheriff’s Deputy Steven A. Minor on Wednesday, June 24, at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Minor was an 18-year veteran with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Minor started at the Sheriff’s Office in 2001 as a detention deputy in the Jail Division. He was promoted to a certified sheriff’s deputy in 2004 after successful completion of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) mandate academy.
Minor served in the Uniform Patrol Division for 15 years, first as a patrol deputy and later as a School Resource officer at Heritage High School and most recently at Edwards Middle School.
The Sheriff’s Office expressed its deepest thoughts and prayers to Minor’s family.
“We have lost a brother in blue, a friend, a husband, and a committed servant of our community”, said Sheriff Eric J. Levett. "We ask that our community keep Deputy Minor and his family and friends in your prayers.”
Cindy Ball, Chief of Strategy and Innovation for Rockdale County Public Schools, also expressed the condolences of the school system in a statement Thursday:
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Deputy Minor," Ball said. "He had a profound impact on the lives of so many RCPS students, staff and families as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Edwards Middle School and previously at Heritage High School. With his kind and caring demeanor, he was a beloved member of the RCPS family. We will remember him fondly and miss him greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the community he loved and served so well."
Additional information will be made available later about services for Minor.
