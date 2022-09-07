RCSO Logo.jpg
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with his personal dogs.

Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the living conditions and the deaths of his three personal dogs. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was prompted by social media posts and revealed unsanitary conditions and the improper disposal of Tolbert's dogs, which is a violation of Georgia law.

