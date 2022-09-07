CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with his personal dogs.
Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the living conditions and the deaths of his three personal dogs. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was prompted by social media posts and revealed unsanitary conditions and the improper disposal of Tolbert's dogs, which is a violation of Georgia law.
The RCSO K9, a retriever, was removed from Tolbert’s residence in good condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. Tolbert has been with the Sheriff's Office for seven years, five of those as a K9 handler.
Tolbert has not been charged with a criminal offense in connection with the investigation. Although the Sheriff’s Office had sought to have Tolbert charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, Rockdale County judges refused to sign a warrant charging Tolbert, citing a lack of probable cause and a potential conflict of interest due to the investigation being conducted by the RCSO rather than the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office also declined to prosecute the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office subsequently closed the criminal investigation and conducted an internal administrative investigation. As a result, Tolbert was found to be in violation of two RCSO policies and was placed on 32 hours of suspension without pay and loss of the K9 handler assignment.
According to the RCSO, “The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office continuously monitors our policies and procedures and makes adjustments to align with our current operations.”
Check back for further details on this story as they become available.
