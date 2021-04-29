CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its new Ti RECON CORE Training Simulator on Thursday, Apr. 21, with some local citizens invited to participate in the first simulation training session.
“This will give the citizens of Rockdale County a firsthand look into the split-second demands on law enforcement decisions in tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situations that require the human performance aspect of cognitive neuroscience and human psychology and are considered as a part of police and law enforcement methodology,” said Sheriff Eric Levett.
The Sheriff’s Office purchased the $41,175 system on Dec. 22. The funds were allocated from the RCSO budget.
The single-screen simulator is the heart, basis and core of the Ti Training Systems. The scenarios will take place on a single screen that allows the deputy to move anywhere in the training room, up to and including 90 degrees to the screen, and still interact with the scenario on all of their training weapons.
Scenarios are filmed to maintain a 1:1 aspect ratio in order to display correct relative distances. Additionally, each scenario is created around a single training objective. This, in turn, dictates the number and type of scenario branches required. Objectives are that directly impact officers since they either already have or are likely to encounter a similar situation in the real world. During scenario creation, attention is paid to research from both law enforcement and peer reviewed research into skill sets that are required to be performed “on demand.”
The single screen scenario library contains over 800 fully branching scenarios, skill building drills, shooting games for competition, stereo sound, and an HD projector.
“This training aide provides the deputies with reality-based situational training, so they and every citizen of the Rockdale County community feels protected to the best of their abilities,” Levett said. “This is accomplished by providing real-world, de-escalation, and judgmental use of force training scenarios.”
