CONYERS — With students out of school during winter break, the school resource officers of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office trained on the basic skills needed in an active shooter scenario. With assistance from RCSO Special Investigations Unit, SWAT, and Rockdale Fire, SRO deputies executed tactics including: clearing techniques, moving through the halls, assessing the threat, triage, tourniquet applications, communication and rescue teams.

It was reported by the FBI in 2022, that the number of active shooter incidents in the U.S. increased by more than 50% in 2021, compared to 2020, and resulted in the highest number of deaths since 2017. Many of these occurred in a school setting. The job of SRO deputies is to provide law enforcement expertise and resources to assist school staff in maintaining that no student’s right to receive an education is hindered by violence or disruption.

