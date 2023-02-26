...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
CONYERS — With students out of school during winter break, the school resource officers of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office trained on the basic skills needed in an active shooter scenario. With assistance from RCSO Special Investigations Unit, SWAT, and Rockdale Fire, SRO deputies executed tactics including: clearing techniques, moving through the halls, assessing the threat, triage, tourniquet applications, communication and rescue teams.
It was reported by the FBI in 2022, that the number of active shooter incidents in the U.S. increased by more than 50% in 2021, compared to 2020, and resulted in the highest number of deaths since 2017. Many of these occurred in a school setting. The job of SRO deputies is to provide law enforcement expertise and resources to assist school staff in maintaining that no student’s right to receive an education is hindered by violence or disruption.
Sheriff Eric Levett stressed that, although it is hoped that the department never has to use these skills, it is important to be prepared and ready "so we don't have to get ready."
