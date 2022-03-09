...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Lawrenceville, Snellville, Lilburn, Snellville, Snellville,
Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Northeast Lithonia,
Snellville, Lithonia, East Lithonia, Milstead, Conyers below
Milstead, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead, Milstead, Milstead,
Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:46 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.2 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
- www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett, right, hands over the keys to a Crown Victoria patrol car that will be used by students in the Public Safety Academy at Rockdale Career Academy.
CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric J. Levett and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office recently donated a reserve Crown Victoria patrol unit to the Rockdale Career Academy's Public Safety Academy.
The vehicle donated will be used for various training and instruction in law enforcement and tactics used by law enforcement in the course of their duties. Instructor J. S. Gray said the unmarked patrol unit will serve as a vital tool in instructing students on effective traffic stops and patrol techniques.
Gray works closely with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office in providing a public safety education to students who show great interest in a public safety career. Levett has hired several former students who completed the Public Safety Academy at Rockdale Career Academy. The three-year program covers the areas of law enforcement, corrections, security, and other public safety professions.
Students who complete the program and pass the national exam, receive a certificate of completion from a certified public safety course and could be eligible for college credits.
The RCSO donated patrol unit joins a patrol unit donated by the Conyers Police Department in 2018.
