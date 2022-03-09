CarDonation.jpg

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett, right, hands over the keys to a Crown Victoria patrol car that will be used by students in the Public Safety Academy at Rockdale Career Academy.

CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric J. Levett and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office recently donated a reserve Crown Victoria patrol unit to the Rockdale Career Academy's Public Safety Academy.

The vehicle donated will be used for various training and instruction in law enforcement and tactics used by law enforcement in the course of their duties. Instructor J. S. Gray said the unmarked patrol unit will serve as a vital tool in instructing students on effective traffic stops and patrol techniques.

Gray works closely with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office in providing a public safety education to students who show great interest in a public safety career. Levett has hired several former students who completed the Public Safety Academy at Rockdale Career Academy. The three-year program covers the areas of law enforcement, corrections, security, and other public safety professions.

Students who complete the program and pass the national exam, receive a certificate of completion from a certified public safety course and could be eligible for college credits.

The RCSO donated patrol unit joins a patrol unit donated by the Conyers Police Department in 2018.

