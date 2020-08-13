CONYERS – The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are conducting investigations into the Aug. 8 death of a female inmate at the Rockdale County Jail.
According to an RCSO news release issued Aug. 12, the female inmate, identified as Dawn Sherri Goodman, 47, of Norcross, "committed what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury that resulted in her death." The release goes on to state that "deputies responded quickly and did an excellent job." Goodman was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.
Both the RCSO Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation divisions were contacted to begin an internal investigation, and the GBI was also called in. According to the news release, "the GBI interviewed all deputies involved; GBI also interviewed all inmates in the surrounding area."
This is the fourth death of an inmate at the Rockdale County Jail in just over two years. On March 12, 2018, Shari Tilson, 22, of Conyers, was found dead in his cell, nine days after he had been arrested by Conyers Police on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Tilson was alone in the cell at the time of his death. His body was transported to the GBI for an autopsy. On May 13 the GBI released its findings that the cause for Tilson’s death was pulmonary thrombi due to dehydration.
Less than three months later, on May 27, Jamie Krischelle Henry, 40, of Douglasville, died after she was found unresponsive in her cell. Henry was being held in the Rockdale Jail at the request of another county. She was found dead less than 48 hours after her arrest.
Family members of Tilson and Henry, along with civil rights organizations, called for investigations into their deaths by the Rockdale County District Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice.
In September 2019, a Special Investigative Grand Jury found that RCSO “played a significant role in failing to prevent the death of Shali Tilson.” The grand jury also found that “medical, mental health and jail staff, through complacency, reluctances, assumptions and lack of procedures, training, leadership and adherence to policy, failed to recognize and adequately address the mental state and physical decline of Shali Tilson.”
The Sheriff's Office has upgraded its procedures and equipment at the jail in response to the findings.
In November 2019, a third inmate apparently had a medical emergency during a routine headcount on Thanksgiving and later died at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. The GBI was also called in to investigate that death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.