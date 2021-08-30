Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett (7th from left) and members of his department stand with Edwards Middle School teacher Carolina Robinson, (4th from left), Arthur Franklin (5th from left), and 14-year-old Jerimiah Stanley (6th from left).
A new wheelchair ramp can be seen at the front door of the Conyers home where wheelchair-bound 14-year-old Jerimiah Stanley lives with his grandfather, Arthur Franklin.
The new wheelchair ramp is installed at Stanley's home.
CONYERS – On Aug. 24, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office gave a wheelchair ramp to a Rockdale County resident with limited mobility.
Jerimiah Stanley, 14, is wheelchair-bound and lives with his grandfather, Arthur Franklin, 78, in a single-family brick ranch home in Conyers. Stanley’s only access to exit and enter his home is through the front door by utilizing a piece of plywood as a temporary ramp. Stanley’s motorized wheelchair weighs approximately 300 pounds; this unsafe practice put Stanley in danger of tipping over whenever he used this homemade ramp.
Due to the poor construction of the ramp and daily use, the ramp gradually fell apart, leaving Stanley confined to his home and somedays missing school because of it. Edward’s Middle School, where Stanley is a student, became aware of his situation and made a cry for help to several people, but were unsuccessful in getting the project done.
Stanley’s teacher, Carolina Robinson, expressed her concerns to Deputy Devra Anderson, the school's resource officer, and she saw the immediate need to help Stanley. Anderson reached out to the Sheriff's Office for assistance.
The Sheriff's Office partnered with YellaWood lumber company, which donated all the wood needed to build the new ramp. Certified contractor Toby Malcolm from Creekside Construction located in Oxford volunteered his services to make and install the new ramp at Stanley’s home.
Arthur Franklin, Stanley’s grandfather, would like to thank the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and the other community partners who made this wheelchair ramp a success.
