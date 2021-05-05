Rockdale Sheriff's Vehicle.jpg

A traffic accident at Pine Log Park in Conyers on May 4 has turned into a shooting investigation with one victim dead.

According to a news release from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, on May 4 at

at approximately 12:43 pm, deputies responded to the parking lot of Pine Log Park on Ga. Hwy. 138 about a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, deputies observed a single unoccupied vehicle that struck a tree. Deputies later learned the vehicle was also involved in a shooting moments before the collision.

While on the scene, deputies were dispatched to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital regarding an adult male shot; the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. There have been no charges filed at this time.

