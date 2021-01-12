The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning the passing of Sgt. Willie Williams Jr. on the morning of Jan. 11, 2021. A cause of death has not been posted.
Williams served the citizens of Rockdale County for 14 years as a dedicated law enforcement professional.
Sheriff Levett and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to join them as they express their deepest thoughts and prayers to the Williams family.
The Citizen will provide more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.