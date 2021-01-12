Willie Williams Jr..jpg

Sgt. Willie Williams Jr.

 Special Photo

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning the passing of Sgt. Willie Williams Jr. on the morning of Jan. 11, 2021. A cause of death has not been posted.

Williams served the citizens of Rockdale County for 14 years as a dedicated law enforcement professional.

Sheriff Levett and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to join them as they express their deepest thoughts and prayers to the Williams family.

The Citizen will provide more information when it becomes available.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Senior Reporter

Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.