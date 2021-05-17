CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in finding Travis Hamilton, the owner of a home at 3421 Deer Hollow Road where a chop shop containing six stolen cars were found in April.
On April 5, deputies responded to a GPS ping alert of a stolen 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat in the area of 3498 Deer Hollow Run. When deputies arrived, they found no such address but observed two vehicles leaving 3421 Deer Hollow Run in a hurry.
When units attempted to make contact at the residence, they found a black Dodge Charger sitting in the front driveway with the door open. While checking the home's perimeter, deputies found the stolen Dodge Challenger sitting under the back deck along with another Dodge Charger Hellcat.
The Rockdale Criminal Investigation Unit was contacted and executed a search warrant on the residence, which discovered an illegal chop shop operation.
Travis Ramon Hamilton of Conyers was identified as the residential homeowner and is named as the person responsible for the illegal operation. Hamilton, who is often seen in the metro Atlanta area, is known to drive a charcoal gray Ford F-250 pickup truck with a super-lifted suspension. The vehicle has a teal color hydraulic shock system with 30 x 16 teal American Force wheels and 42-inch tires. The rear of the vehicle may display a Tire South drive-out tag.
Hamilton has been eluding apprehension and refuses to turn himself in at the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information regarding Hamilton's current location or any vehicle he is currently driving, please contact your local authorities immediately. You may also contact CRIME STOPPERS at 404-577-TIPS with any creditable information on his recent whereabouts. Your tips leading to his arrest may lead to a cash reward.
