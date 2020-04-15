The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring a food pantry beginning Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Residents can come by and get fresh produce until it is all gone. Please bring your own bags or boxes. The food pantry will be in front of the Sheriff's administration building, 911 Chambers Drive in Conyers. Produces will be available for pick up until 8 p.m. tonight and will resume again tomorrow morning.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office sponsoring food pantry beginning Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
