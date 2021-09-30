Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featuredpopularurgent

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office warns citizens about phone scam

  • 0
Cell Phone.jpg

CONYERS – Several citizens have contacted the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office over the past week after receiving scam phone calls from what they thought was a Sheriff’s Office employee.

According to incident reports, several county residents received a telephone call from someone stating he is an employee with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller mentions an outstanding warrant for an unpaid debt, missed jury duty or some minor infraction causing a fine. The caller then tries to strong-arm people over the phone into wiring payments through Western Union, MoneyGram or by getting a prepaid credit card to pay off the alleged debts and fines.

The Sheriff’s Office does not call people about warrants or accept payments by phone. The Sheriff’s Office wants to be sure any others who are called do not send money to the scammers. If anyone gets a similar call, they should try to get as much information about the caller as they can and tell the caller you refuse to discuss any financial transaction over the phone. Never give out any of your personal information. You should then hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office employees are available to answer questions regarding this scam and any other questionable calls regarding financial transactions.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts