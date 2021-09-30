Rockdale County Sheriff's Office warns citizens about phone scam

CONYERS – Several citizens have contacted the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office over the past week after receiving scam phone calls from what they thought was a Sheriff’s Office employee.
According to incident reports, several county residents received a telephone call from someone stating he is an employee with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller mentions an outstanding warrant for an unpaid debt, missed jury duty or some minor infraction causing a fine. The caller then tries to strong-arm people over the phone into wiring payments through Western Union, MoneyGram or by getting a prepaid credit card to pay off the alleged debts and fines.
The Sheriff’s Office does not call people about warrants or accept payments by phone. The Sheriff’s Office wants to be sure any others who are called do not send money to the scammers. If anyone gets a similar call, they should try to get as much information about the caller as they can and tell the caller you refuse to discuss any financial transaction over the phone. Never give out any of your personal information. You should then hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office immediately.
Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office employees are available to answer questions regarding this scam and any other questionable calls regarding financial transactions.
The 3-year-old preschool classes at Covington First Baptist Church learned about community helpers this week. The students were visited Tuesday by Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Stewart, who talked to the children about the duties of police officers and the importance of 911. The… Click for more.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
