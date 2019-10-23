CONYERS - Following complaints from citizens and repeated code violations, Rockdale County suspended and revoked the business license Wednesday afternoon of the Family Dollar store at 2460 Salem Road.
Board of Commissioners Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. accompanied Code Enforcement officers and the Fire Marshal to the store and said while the county supports businesses and economic development, it also supports having an beautiful and clean community. He added that this is the second time in the past seven months that the county has cited the store.
“We were here earlier this summer and we thought we had sent a pretty strong message to the upper level management letting them know that if we had to return, we were going to have to suspend and revoke their business license,” Nesbitt said. “Well, that is exactly what we’ve done today.
“We’ve talked to corporate level management and shared with them that we are suspending operations of business hours and that the place has been shut down until they come into our office with a comprehensive plan on how they are going to not only clean it up, but keep it clean and keep it esthetically pleasing to the eye and not become an eyesore here in Rockdale County.
“We want to support economic development and make sure that people have a place to work, but we cannot do it at the risk of being an eyesore to the citizens of the community and the other businesses in the immediate area. It’s unfair; not to mention the fact that it drives property values down. Family Dollar is a big enough corporation that they can do better and we expect them to do better. I came out here today to inspect what the citizens of Rockdale County expect.”
Nesbitt said not only are there multiple code enforcements violations around the exterior of the building, such as trash in the parking lot and on the grass, an overflowing dumpster, and trash around the back door, but that there are multiple fire code violations inside.
“There is an emergency exit door on the inside of the building that is completely blocked by a wall of boxes and other types of stock and merchandise,” he said. “Even an employee who works here cannot exit the building in the event of an emergency, fire, or evacuation. Not to mention, if there is any type of criminal activity taking place, an employee or a customer cannot exit the building because the fire exits have been completely blocked.”
Nesbitt said when he realized that the store owners already had a court date of Dec. 3 to appear in Magistrate Court for the violations earlier this summer, he knew something needed to be done to ensure that they take code enforcement seriously.
“Having been cited already and yet still operating under these conditions says that you are completely ignoring code enforcement in Rockdale County,” said Nsbitt. “If I’ve already come out and written you a citation and you’ve not done anything about it, and the citizens have called the chairman’s office and code enforcement, it seems to me that you would have already cleaned this place up and had things in order before you had to report to the judge on Dec. 3. But the fact that you didn’t says to me, you really don’t care and don’t take it seriously. Today we took serious and swift actions, we suspended the operation, and they’re not allowed to open up until they come into our office with a comprehensive plan.
“They will be able to reopen the store; in fact, we want them to reopen the store and be open for business after they’ve had an opportunity to come into our office and sit down with a comprehensive plan on how they are not just going to clean it up today, but keep it clean in the days ahead. We have to come to an agreement.”