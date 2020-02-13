CONYERS — For the first time in Rockdale County Schools history, the title of Rockdale County STAR Student was shared by two recipients.
Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology seniors Sarah Goldgar and Abigail Oser shared the honor Thursday afternoon at a celebratory luncheon hosted by the Rockdale County Rotary Club and Synovus Bank.
Goldbar and Oser both nominated Dr. Charles Garner as their STAR teacher.
Joining Goldbar and Oser were three other STAR students from Heritage High, Rockdale County High and Salem High School.
Declan Fionn Fitzgerald (HHS), Steven Omari Rivers (RCHS) and Gabriel E. James (SHS) were also recognized for their educational excellence, perseverance and hard work.
Fitzgerald nominated his past mathematics teacher Kelly Elder, Rivers honored his psychology instructor Lauren Arrington and James recognized her theater teacher Jenni Caruso.
Each student thanked their parents, teachers and attending school administrators for believing in them.
No STAR student has committed to a specific college but all have applied to several including University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Auburn University among others.
To obtain the STAR nomination, students must have the highest score in one administration of the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) taken through the November test date of their senior year, be in the top 10 percent or one of the top 10 students in their graduating class as well as a recipient of the Superintendent’s Award.
Since 1958, the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition, or STAR program, has been recognizing exemplary seniors in Georgia high schools and the teachers most instrumental to their academic development.
The STAR program has been sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators since 1994. More than 165 statewide civic organizations and businesses such as Rotary and Synovus Bank serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
