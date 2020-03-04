CONYERS — On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Rockdale County Public Schools Fine Arts Department, Conyers Rockdale Council of the Arts, the city of Conyers and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital hosted the fifth annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival Rockdale Student Photography Showcase at the hospital.
Student work will remain on display at the hospital indefinitely.
This year’s theme, Conyers 2020, asked students to capture their ideas of the 20/20 vision concept through the lens of Conyers, Georgia.
The winners of this year’s showcase are as follows:
Elementary school level
- Third Place- Jacob Frederick, fifth grade, Flat Shoals.
- Second Place- Miranda Nicholas, fifth grade, Flat Shoals.
- First Place- Evelynne Baskett, first grade, Shoal Creek.
Middle school level
- Third Place- Alaysia Jones, sixth grade, Davis Middle.
- Second Place- Addison Martin, sixth grade, Davis Middle.
- First Place- Kristina Patrashko, seventh grade, Davis Middle.
High school level
- 3rd Place- Rylee Breese, 11th grade, Heritage High.
- Second Place- Brooklyn Compton, ninth grade, Heritage High.
- First Place- Ralph Cyrius, ninth grade, Rockdale County High.
Parents, families and community members are invited to drop by Rockdale Piedmont, Building A to check out some of the work created by the talented students.
