Rockdale Career Academy (RCA) and Rockdale County High School (RCHS) joined more than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference.
The conference provided RCA and RCHS FCCLA members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.
“We are thrilled to have an attendance of over 7,000 members, advisers, corporate partners, and guests who are committed to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA. The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make a difference in their own communities and to make every moment count,” said Sandy Spavone, executive director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
The following students from Rockdale Career Academy and Rockdale County High School attended the National Leadership Conference in Sunny San Diego:
From Rockdale County High School:
Isabella Powell, Georgia FCCLA vice president of Programs
Allanah Stanton, competed in Public Policy Advocate Level 3, placed 12th in the Nation and earned a Silver Medal
From Rockdale Career Academy:
Saylor Brawdy, competed in Fashion Design Level 3, earned a Bronze Medal
Emani Barber, Melissa Orozco, and Sierra Thomas, competed in Interior Design Level 2, placed First in the Nation, and earned a Gold Medal.
Kendal Oglesby, Brianna Roach, and Natavia White, competed in Interior Design Level 3, placed sixth in the nation, and earned a Gold Medal.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization with over 199,000 members nationwide, that helps students become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
