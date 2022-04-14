CONYERS – Three students from Rockdale County Public Schools have been selected to attend the 2022 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) hosted at Berry College in Romethis summer.
The students selected and their area of study are:
• Brooklyn Compton, Heritage High School, Visual Arts
• Kayla Holland, Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, Science – Biology
• Maxwell Zhang, Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, Mathematics
“I congratulate our students for being selected for such a prestigious educational program," said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. "This is a wonderful opportunity for students to enrich their learning over the summer and participate in a unique experience for gifted scholars.”
GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. Selection is based on a combination of ability and interest and is highly competitive. More than 3,200 students were nominated at the state level, with more than 1,300 competing as semifinalists in this year’s state interview/audition process in late February and early March.
The 2022 Governor’s Honors Program will take place on the campus of Berry College in Rome beginning on Sunday, June 19. Students will spend the mornings in their major area of nomination, exploring topics not usually found in the regular high school classroom for four consecutive weeks. Evenings are filled with opportunities to attend seminars, activities, concerts and performances.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
