THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 8 IN EFFECT
UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 49 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL GEORGIA
BUTTS JASPER MONROE
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON
COBB DAWSON DEKALB
DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH
FULTON GILMER GWINNETT
HALL HENRY MORGAN
NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE
WALTON
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
CLARKE JACKSON OCONEE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
BARTOW CARROLL CATOOSA
CHATTOOGA DADE FLOYD
GORDON HARALSON MURRAY
PAULDING POLK WALKER
WHITFIELD
IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA
COWETA HARRIS HEARD
LAMAR MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE
PIKE SPALDING TALBOT
TROUP UPSON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN,
CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, CHATSWORTH,
COLUMBUS, COMMERCE, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DALTON,
DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLIJAY, FORSYTH,
FORT OGLETHORPE, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, JASPER,
LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEVILLE, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE,
MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, RIVERDALE,
ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, SUMMERVILLE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, TRENTON,
WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK,
AND ZEBULON.
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools resumed normal operations Tuesday after the school system made quick work of repairing weather-related damages sustained when temperatures dropped to single digits during Christmas week.
In a message to staff, students and families posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts praised the school system’s Operations Division for its response to the weather-related damages.
“We had operations personnel scheduled to work during the week immediately following Christmas for purposes of executing maintenance and monitoring of our facilities,” said Oatts. “Such a schedule enabled RCPS to rapidly respond to any severe winter weather-related challenges at our school facilities.”
According to the school system, the most significant damage occurred at Heritage High School, were a 1-inch elbow pipe in the sprinkler system burst and caused some flooding. A restoration vendor was called in to make repairs, which made it possible for students to return without delay on Jan. 3. Some aesthetic restoration work will be completed during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Oatts also praised the custodial staff for its response to the emergency work and the Operations and Financial Services divisions for ensuring that the necessary resources were promptly deployed.
Other weather-related issues that were addressed included:
• A water line in the classroom pod at Davis Middle School burst, but the water sprayed outside, so there was no interior damage.
• The cooler tower at Conyers Middle School sustained a pipe break and water poured across the softball field, but there was no interior damage.
• A pipe in the restrooms in the new wing at Edwards Middle School burst, causing some water to collect in the restroom and hall area.
• A pipe burst in the baseball concession ice machine at Heritage High School.
• A small leak occurred in the concession area water fountain on the home side at the Heritage football stadium.
• One of the restrooms at the Reid Stadium at Rockdale County High had a burst pipe.
• A pipe in a water fountain in the Salem High football stadium burst.
