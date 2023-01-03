rcps logo

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools resumed normal operations Tuesday after the school system made quick work of repairing weather-related damages sustained when temperatures dropped to single digits during Christmas week.

In a message to staff, students and families posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts praised the school system’s Operations Division for its response to the weather-related damages.

