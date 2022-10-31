CONYERS – In recognition of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Rockdale County announced plans to illuminate the front of the Rockdale County Courthouse in the color green Nov. 1 – 11 as part of Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans. The initiative raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels.
Rockdale County adopted a resolution in support of the NACo initiative on Oct. 11, designating October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, as a time to salute and honor our men and women who served in the Armed Forces.
“Our veterans have dedicated part of their lives serving our country. November is a time to honor these heroes and reflect on the contributions they have made to the freedoms we enjoy,” Commissioner Doreen Williams said. “I am excited to join in Operation Green Light for Veterans by lighting our courthouse green. Look for the green lights, and be sure to thank a veteran for their service!”
In addition to lighting the courthouse, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.
By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported. Participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
Rockdale County residents are also invited to the Walk of Heroes Annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11, 11 a.m. at Black Shoals Park, 2825 Black Shoals Road, Conyers, GA 30012.
