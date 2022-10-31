CONYERS – In recognition of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Rockdale County announced plans to illuminate the front of the Rockdale County Courthouse in the color green Nov. 1 – 11 as part of Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans. The initiative raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels.

Rockdale County adopted a resolution in support of the NACo initiative on Oct. 11, designating October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, as a time to salute and honor our men and women who served in the Armed Forces.

