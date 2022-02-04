...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands...fields and
pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on
Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Large portions of Sockwell Road
by the river in Newton County will be up to 3 feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:47 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.7 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 11.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Rockdale County tax assessors offer extended office hours
CONYERS – Rockdale County Board of Assessors is offering extended hours on Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m. – noon at their offices at 981 Milstead Ave., Conyers.
“We owe it to the citizens of Rockdale County to be as accessible as possible to ensure they are able to ask questions regarding their property assessments and exemptions. We realize the need to sometimes do things outside of the scope of our daily operations to assist those who cannot get to our office during normal business hours. Our goal is to put citizens first with an emphasis on our seniors,” Will Barkley, Board of Assessors chairman said.
The deadline for filing for homestead exemption is April 1 every year. To be eligible for homestead exemption, you must own and reside in the property as your primary residence prior to Jan. 1 of the tax year. Upon filing, you must have a Georgia driver’s license or Georgia ID with the property address for which you are applying for the exemption. Proof of residency includes water, gas or electric bills, car registration and/or voter’s registration prior to Jan. 1 of the taxable year.
For more information, contact the Board of Assessors Office at 770-278-7676.
