CONYERS – Rockdale County Board of Assessors is offering extended hours on Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m. – noon at their offices at 981 Milstead Ave., Conyers.

“We owe it to the citizens of Rockdale County to be as accessible as possible to ensure they are able to ask questions regarding their property assessments and exemptions. We realize the need to sometimes do things outside of the scope of our daily operations to assist those who cannot get to our office during normal business hours. Our goal is to put citizens first with an emphasis on our seniors,” Will Barkley, Board of Assessors chairman said.

The deadline for filing for homestead exemption is April 1 every year. To be eligible for homestead exemption, you must own and reside in the property as your primary residence prior to Jan. 1 of the tax year. Upon filing, you must have a Georgia driver’s license or Georgia ID with the property address for which you are applying for the exemption. Proof of residency includes water, gas or electric bills, car registration and/or voter’s registration prior to Jan. 1 of the taxable year.

For more information, contact the Board of Assessors Office at 770-278-7676.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

