CONYERS – Get ready to tune in and watch a Rockdale County story on national television. The Kelly Clarkson Show is doing a special highlighting Rockdale County. The segment is scheduled to air on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. on Atlanta’s ABC Affiliate, WSB TV, Channel 2.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is a daily television variety talk show hosted by the American Idol winner and judge on The Voice. It combines interviews with both famous people and “everyday people,” plus live performances. It premiered on Sept. 9.
Rockdale County Public Relations Director Jorge Diez said most of the information about the upcoming show is embargoed, meaning it is not allowed to be released in advance of the show. Diez did say while the show did not actually come to Rockdale County to film, they did fly the subjects they needed for the story out to their studio.
The show is taped in front of a live studio audience on the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif.