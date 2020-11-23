CONYERS — Concerns that Rockdale County commissioners intended to defund the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council in 2021 have been put to rest.
Commissioners apparently reached a consensus Thursday to continue funding economic development through the CREDC rather than bring it in-house or outsource it to a contractor. The county provides $170,000 annually to the CREDC to fund economic development efforts.
Two weeks earlier, the future of CREDC appeared in doubt after the organization’s employees were told the county was considering withdrawing funding. The leadership of the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce pushed back against the proposal, stating that the group “strongly disagrees with this decision.” Subsequently, Rockdale County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt informed CREDC and Chamber of Commerce officials Friday morning, Nov. 20, that Commissioners Sherri Washington and Doreen Williams had agreed to continue the funding.
“I was delighted to share with members of CREDC that the Rockdale Board of Commissioners has elected to continue funding CREDC,” Nesbitt said in an emailed statement. “In addition to public safety, economic development remains a top priority. CREDC is an essential component in the overall success of Conyers-Rockdale County. Its members are the core fabric to our beloved community. This is what cohesively moving forward looks like.”
In an email to the Citizen Friday, Williams said she had never advocated for defunding or dismantling the CREDC.
“My position has always been that we should wait for the recommendations from the study done by the Carl Vinson Institute,” said Williams. “That report says nothing about dismantling the council, and in fact, is complimentary to the work that has been done. There are multiple reasons to continue Rockdale County’s relationship with the CREDC; $170,000 remains in the budget proposal for 2021 and I will be voting to keep it there.”
Commissioner Washington did not reply to a request for comment from the Citizen.
CREDC has two employees, Marty Jones, executive director, and Gina Hartsell, project manager, who also oversees filming projects for the city and county. In addition to the county funding, the city of Conyers funds the CREDC at $40,000 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.