CONYERS — Seniors in Rockdale County Public Schools will travel to DeKalb County for graduation ceremonies this year. Following a decision by the school system, ceremonies will be held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Wednesday, May 24.
The decision has raised questions among some Rockdale residents who are unhappy with the location and the day of the week, among other issues. Several spoke against the plan at the Jan. 12 Board of Education work session.
Phyllis Morris-Samuels said she has several concerns, as a taxpayer and as a county resident.
“This decision seems to be made for the convenience of the Board of Education administration, not one for the convenience of the students and the families — not even for the citizens of Rockdale County — by paying New Birth money to host something with the excuse that we don’t have the capacity in Rockdale,” she said.
Morris-Samuels said she is concerned that parents and relatives will spend their money on graduation gifts, flowers and celebrations in DeKalb rather than in Rockdale, and that holding the ceremonies on a Wednesday will make it difficult for relatives to travel to attend.
According to the school system, the decision to move the ceremonies indoors was made due to concerns about inclement weather. For the past several years, Rockdale’s high schools have hosted graduation ceremonies at their respective football stadiums. Rockdale County High School had to delay its graduation ceremony two days last year due to rain, and other ceremonies have been threatened or curtailed by storms over the past few years.
“Often decisions to change from the scheduled day to another must be made at the last minute, which makes it difficult for families to plan for traveling guests, graduation parties or leaving for vacation,” said Cindy Ball, chief of Strategy and Innovation for the school system, in response to questions from the Citizen. “For these reasons, RCPS chose to move its graduation ceremonies to an indoor facility. Family and guests will have a comfortable seating environment and schools will not need an outdoor plan and a weather contingency plan.”
Ball said, after researching different venues in the county, there was none that could accommodate the graduation ceremonies.
“New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has the capacity to hold our graduation ceremonies along with the experience of hosting graduations for other schools,” she said.
The school system has contracted with New Birth to host the ceremonies for a total cost of $45,000. Standard security is included in the fee, as well as camera, sound and lighting equipment. Rehearsal dates of Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, are also included, with times to be determined. Graduation ceremonies are set for 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on May 24.
Ball said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts compared the total cost of holding graduations at the schools’ football stadiums with the cost of holding them at New Birth.
“It costs over $51,070.56 to host graduations at each school,” she said. “It breaks down to Heritage at $16,504.97, Rockdale County High School / Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology at $17,519.50, and Salem at $17,046.09. These figures do not include live streaming or security, which add another nearly $10,000 to the total figure.”
The costs do not come from tax collections, Ball said, noting that senior fees cover the costs of graduation ceremonies, excluding the printing of diplomas.
Ball said that senior fees vary by school and include different costs. All schools include the cap, gown and ceremony in the total fee, and some add things such as the senior breakfast, senior T-shirt, picnic and more. The senior fees by school are as follows: Heritage High School - $150; Rockdale County High School - $220; Salem High School - $200; and Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology - $230.
