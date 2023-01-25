HHSGraduation.jpg
CONYERS — Seniors in Rockdale County Public Schools will travel to DeKalb County for graduation ceremonies this year. Following a decision by the school system, ceremonies will be held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Wednesday, May 24.

The decision has raised questions among some Rockdale residents who are unhappy with the location and the day of the week, among other issues. Several spoke against the plan at the Jan. 12 Board of Education work session.

